ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott tied his career high with four touchdown passes while throwing for 405 yards Sunday, and the Dallas Cowboys rolled up 494 yards in a 35-17 victory against the New York Giants.

Saquon Barkley ran 59 yards on his first carry of the season, setting up Eli Manning’s touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead. But the Giants simply couldn’t keep up with a Dallas offense eager to see what could happen at full strength.

As expected, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t appear to be in peak form after spending almost all of training camp trying to stay in shape in Mexico while waiting for the $90 million, six-year contract extension that was settled on the morning of the first full workout of the regular season.

Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champion, did find a seam for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Cowboys up 35-10 early in the third quarter. Elliott finished with 53 yards on 13 carries.

But this going-away win was all about Prescott in his second career 400-yard game, in the first game of his fourth season.

CHIEFS 40, JAGUARS 26: Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Kansas City at Jacksonville, Florida.

Mahomes took a beating and even had to leave the game to get his left ankle taped in the second quarter. He nonetheless looked every bit as good as during last year’s MVP campaign, leading the Chiefs to scores on each of their first seven possessions.

RAVENS 59, DOLPHINS 10: Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdown passes to help the Baltimore win at Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Ravens set a franchise record for points in the first half, and an NFL record for points in the first half of an opener, taking a 42-10 lead at the break. They broke franchise marks for points and yards with 643.

EAGLES 32, WASHINGTON 27: Carson Wentz threw a pair of deep touchdown passes to DeSean Jackson, and Philadelphia overcame a 17-point deficit at home.

Wentz was 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three TDs in his first game since Week 14 after not taking a snap in the preseason. Jackson had eight catches for 154 yards. The Eagles racked up 436 yards.

VIKINGS 28, FALCONS 12: Anthony Harris highlighted a thorough thrashing by the defense with two interceptions of Matt Ryan and a fumble recovery, Dalvin Cook carried a revived running game and Minnesota won at Minneapolis.

Eric Wilson recovered his own blocked punt at the Atlanta 21 after a three-and-out by the Falcons on the first possession of the game, and the Vikings were well on their way to winning a fourth straight opener. Including the blocked punt, their first in five years, they turned all four Falcons turnovers into touchdowns.

TITANS 43, BROWNS 13: Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes – one a stunning 75-yarder to big back Derrick Henry – and visiting Tennessee rolled over Cleveland, which fell flat on its in its highly anticipated opener.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker had two TD catches in the fourth quarter and Tennessee’s defensive backs intercepted Baker Mayfield three times in the fourth.

BILLS 17, JETS 16: Josh Allen threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to John Brown with three minutes left, and Buffalo rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After struggling to get much going on offense, the Bills finally were able to move the ball after Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley left with a groin injury.

RAMS 30, PANTHERS 27: Jared Goff threw for 186 yards and a touchdown, Malcolm Brown ran for a pair of scores, and the Los Angeles spoiled quarterback Cam Newton’s return at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Todd Gurley started and ran for 97 yards on 14 carries after being limited to 8 yards rushing on five carries in the first half. Brown was the primary ball carrier for the better part of three quarters and finished with 53 yards on 11 carries.

CHARGERS 30, COLTS 24: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including the winner on a 7-yard run with 5:01 remaining in overtime, to give Los Angeles a victory at home.

The Chargers got the ball to start overtime and went 75 yards on eight plays. Ekeler, the Chargers’ lead back with Melvin Gordon holding out for a new contract, finished with 154 all-purpose yards. He ran for 58 yards on 10 carries, and caught six passes for 96 yards and two scores.

SEAHAWKS 21, BENGALS 20: Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 44-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Seattle won at home.

49ERS 31, BUCCANEERS 17: Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon returned two of a retooled defense’s three interceptions of Jameis Winston for touchdowns, and Robbie Gould kicked three field goals as San Francisco won at Tampa, Florida.

CARDINALS 24, LIONS 24: Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray rallied Arizona from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter before the game ended in a tie at Glendale, Arizona.

