AUTO RACING

Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari’s nine-year wait for a victory at its home circuit, holding off a Mercedes duo Sunday to win the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and securing his second successive Formula One victory.

Leclerc, 21, who started from the pole position, was roared on by the passionate Ferrari fans as he crossed the line 0.8 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 35.1 ahead of the championship leader, Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari’s last win at Monza came in 2010 through Fernando Alonso.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The Southeastern Conference held three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers to No. 4.

Clemson remained No. 1, receiving 56 first-place votes of 62 in the Top 25. No. 2 Alabama received six first-place votes and Georgia stayed at No. 3. LSU jumped two spots after winning 45-38 at Texas to make it three straight SEC teams after Clemson. The last conference to hold three of the top four spots in the poll was the SEC on Nov. 2, 2014, when Mississippi State was No. 1, Auburn was third and Alabama fourth.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: American rider Sepp Kuss won the mountainous 15th stage and Primoz Roglic withstood a sustained threat by Alejandro Valverde to keep the overall race lead.

Kuss pulled clear of a small breakaway group on the final of four climbs to claim the grueling 96-mile stage from Tineo to a summit finish at Santuario del Acebo in 4 hours, 19 minutes.

GOLF

WALKER CUP: Cole Hammer had the shortest match, and the Americans made quick work of Great Britain and Ireland to win 8 of 10 singles matches, rallying for a 15-10 victory at Holyoke, England.

Great Britain and Ireland had a 7-5 lead going into the final day. The Americans closed within one point after winning two foursomes matches and tying another in the morning. It was no contest in the afternoon, from Hammer’s 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell to U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree’s 2-and-1 victory over Conor Gough.

EUROPEAN: Ryder Cup star Paul Casey carded a 6-under 66 at Hamburg, Germany, to win the European Open by one shot for his first Tour title in five years.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Alfredo Morales, who was hurt Friday night near the end of a 3-0 exhibition loss to Mexico in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was diagnosed with a strained right groin.

Morales, 29, in his second season with Fortuna Duesseldorf of Germany, was playing his first international match since May 2016.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov stopped Dustin Poirier by submission in the third round Saturday night at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, retaining his lightweight title and unbeaten record.

After dominating Poirier with wrestling and grappling throughout the bout, Nurmagomedov (28-0) landed a rear naked choke and forced Poirier to tap midway through the third.

– Staff and news services

