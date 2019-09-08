KENT, Ohio — A day after having its field hockey game called off in the second overtime against Temple because Kent State officials needed the field for a fireworks display, the University of Maine got to play a full game Sunday, but lost 2-1 to Kent State.

Luisa Knapp opened the scoring in the 12th minute for the Golden Flashes (3-2), taking a pass from Llorns Jover and finishing into the bottom right corner. Clara Rodriguez made it 2-0 with a one-timer off a penalty corner from Laila Richter.

Brianna Ricker scored for the Black Bears (0-3), who held a 16-10 advantage in shots, off a feed from Brittany Smith late in the game.

MIDDLEBURY 5, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Kate George scored three times in the final 13 minutes as the Panthers (3-0) pulled away from the Nor’Easters (1-3) at Biddeford.

Danielle Brown struck first off a feed from Katie George just over six minutes into the match. Audrey Lazar made it 2-0 in the 27th minute from Erin Nicholas.

Kate Lindmark had the goal for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Three players scored as the Huskies (3-0) shut out the Beavers (0-1) at Gorham.

Allie Gross scored her first collegiate goal in the fourth minute, from Emma Cost. Elise Porter made it 2-0 in the 65th minute, once from Cost. Emily Baker then scored on a free kick in the 84th.

Callie Hammer had 11 saves for the Beavers.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 7, VERMONT TECH 0: Callie O’Brien had three goals and an assist as the Seawolves (3-0) shut out the Green Knights (1-3) at South Portland.

Logan Pray, Katelin Bennett, Paige Lord and Desiree Veilleux also scored, and Calley Baker had three saves for the Seawolves.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 9, VERMONT TECH 2: Mohamed Matan scored three goals as the Seawolves (2-1) beat the Green Knights (1-3) at South Portland.

Carlyle Boyle, Yaroslav Philbrook, Keto Tchiputo, Blake Collins, Hussein Hassan and Nathan Tshibemba also scored for the Seawolves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous