PLYMOUTH — Two 11-year-olds who wandered off from their backyard Saturday night were located early Sunday by two Maine Game Wardens, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Latti said Cooper Bowden and Neveah Woodard went outside to play in their backyard at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
After about 20 minutes, their parents noticed the kids were no longer in the yard and searched for them for a half-hour, then notified the Maine Warden Service and the Maine State Police.
Once on the scene, wardens and troopers searched the area with dogs and several volunteers.
At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Game Warden Josh Beal and Game Warden Deputy Emily Tripp found the pair about three-fourths of a mile from the family’s house.
“Both children were cold but otherwise fine,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a news release.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Yankees power past Red Sox again
-
New England Patriots
New England celebrates another title with a season-opening rout
-
Nation & World
House panel is probing U.S. military use of Trump-owned property in Scotland
-
Nation & World
Man streams chase before Minnesota police fatally shoot him
-
Sports
Nadal adds to title haul with U.S. Open championship