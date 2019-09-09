PORTLAND — The city is streamlining its annual tax billing process to create greater efficiency and lower overall costs.

Beginning with this year, residents will receive a single annual tax bill with two payment coupons.

According to a release from the city, “in previous years the City incurred significant additional staff, supplies, and postage cost by mailing two separate bills semiannually. Streamlining the process will save the city at least $15,000 annually.”

The city said due to this transition, this fiscal year’s tax bills were sent in early September this year, rather than in August. The first payment will be due by Oct. 18; the second is due March 20.

“We’re continually looking at ways in which we can streamline our processes to enhance customer service, interact more easily with the public, and save taxpayers’ money,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in the release.”

More information can be found on the city’s website.

