BAR HARBOR — East of Eden, a waterfront estate that was once listed for more than $15 million, sold at auction for $4.1 million Saturday.

Portland real estate developer and philanthropist Art Girard and his wife, Fran, made the winning bid at the auction held at the estate at 145 Eden St.

Art Girard said Monday that his plan is to sell the property for exactly what he paid, about $4.6 million, which includes a buyer’s premium of $451,000, and to require that the new owner also make a $400,000 donation to be divided between two nonprofits: the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook and the University of New England in Biddeford.

That would bring the next buyer’s total price tag to $5 million.

Before the prior owners decided to sell the estate at auction, the property was listed with The Knowles Co. realty for $12.5 million, down from $15.5 million. The 8.95-acre property and buildings are assessed by the town for tax purposes at $5.2 million.

According to Matthew Marin of Platinum Luxury Auctions, the Girards were among nine registered bidders at Saturday’s auction.

“This is our way of giving to the charities, and everyone gets a good buy,” Girard said. “We wouldn’t make a dime, and the $400,000 would be going to charities,” allowing the buyer/donor to take a tax deduction.

“This cuts out all this paperwork. It’s kind of too simple to be complicated,” he said, adding, “I do odd stuff like this.”

In 2014, Girard donated $1 million to the the animal refuge league’s new adoption center, now called the Aurthur P. Girard Adoption Center.

In 2015, he donated Ram Island to UNE, to be used for marine biology research. The one-acre island located two miles off the coast of Saco was described by Barry Costa-Pierce, chairman of UNE marine sciences department, as “kind of a marine biology dream” and a “living laboratory” from which to study ocean life.

Another of Girard’s donations to UNE, in 2016, was “one of the largest philanthropic commitments in the University’s history,” according to a press release from the school, and it prompted UNE to name its new marine science facility after Girard.

East of Eden, a three-story, 28-room mansion, was designed by Boston architect Guy Lowell for Mr. and Mrs. Walter G. Ladd from New Jersey, who first named the property Eegonos, a backward spelling of their neighbor’s estate called Sonogee.

Sonogee, most recently used as a nursing home, was sold this year to Ocean Properties, Ltd., one of the two large hotel companies operating in Bar Harbor. The company has not announced plans for future uses of the property.

Built in 1910 and surviving the fire of 1947, East of Eden was used to house a French language immersion school for girls in the 1960s and early 1970s. The estate served as dormitory, dining hall, and classroom for the summer school, called L’Ecole Arcadie under the direction of property owner Richard Gott.

Prior to Girard, the most recent owners were the family of the late William B. Ruger Jr., CEO of the firearm company Sturm, Ruger & Co. Ruger had renovated the mansion extensively, and added the garage in 2008 to house his collection of antique cars.

