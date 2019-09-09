PORTLAND — Catholic churches across Maine will hold a special collection to aid the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will be taking a special collection during all Masses held over the weekend of Sept. 14-15.

Providing hurricane relief is especially important to the Portland Diocese because it’s had a special relationship with the Diocese of Nassau in the Bahamas for nearly 40 years, including various mission trips.

“Our diocese has a long history of meeting humanitarian challenges and providing hope to those facing circumstances of great need,” Bishop Robert Deeley said in a prepared release. “I ask that we come together and offer our prayers, compassion, and generosity to support the thousands of individuals and families affected by this destructive storm.”

Mainers can also make donations to help hurricane relief efforts through the local chapter of the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Americares, Mercy Corps and GlobalGiving, among others.

