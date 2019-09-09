The fall sports season is a week old and just about every city squad has seen action.

Early results have been positive and here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Football

On the gridiron, Deering opened with a victory, while Cheverus and Portland started with losses.

The Rams went to South Portland and led the whole way in a 30-14 victory. After a scoreless first period, quarterback James Opio connected with Mike Randall twice in the second quarter, from 18- and 27-yards out.

“Mike’s such a good player with such sure hands,” Deering coach Rob Susi said. “He’s not our fastest receiver, but he’s very smart. He knows where to find the openings in a defense.”

Opio connected with Randall and Joshua Cope scored on a run to add two-point conversions and the lead was 16-0 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Red Riots got on the board early in the fourth, but Opio (115 rushing yards and 141 passing yards) broke free for a 52-yard TD run and Cope added the two-point conversion on the ground and Travis Soule added a 36-yard touchdown run to put it away. Amani Peeples-Gorman had three interceptions.

“As good as (Amani) is on offense, he’s just everywhere on defense,” Susi said.

The Rams, who won their season opener for the first time since 2016, will seek their first 2-0 start since 2015 Friday when they host Gorham (1-0). The teams didn’t play last fall.

Cheverus, meanwhile, got off to a fast start at Kennebunk, taking a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard TD run by Sean Tompkins, but after tying the game, 7-7, after one period, the Rams scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, then made it 34-7 in the third before the Stags answered on a 60-yard Tompkins run. Kennebunk then finished the game with two more scores to win, 48-13.

Tompkins finished with 152 yards and two TDs on nine carries, but it wasn’t enough.

“We missed some things that were there,” said Cheverus coach Mike Vance. “We missed some things in the run game, missed some blocks. We missed some passes. And defensively, we missed a lot of tackles.”

The Stags look to even their record Saturday when they host South Portland (0-1). The teams didn’t meet last fall.

Portland also started 0-1 after a 42-3 loss at Scarborough. The Bulldogs fell behind, 14-0, after one quarter, then embarked on a 12-minute, 22-second drive which only produced a 28-yard field goal from Cristo Vumpa. The Red Storm returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and a 21-3 halftime lead, then put it away with three fourth period touchdowns.

“We felt like defensively, we were opportunistic and made plays, but against a team that good, you can’t make mistakes,” said Portland first-year coach Jason McLeod. “We’re young in some areas and we’re very athletic in many areas. This is a prime example that we have to get better every week. We have to get better at sustaining drives. As a whole, we didn’t let them sustain multiple drives. We did a good job defending the ball. We have to get better offensively and on special teams.”

The Bulldogs hope to even their record Friday at Biddeford (1-0). The teams didn’t play last year.

Boys’ soccer

Deering’s boys’ soccer team started with a 1-1 tie against visiting Scarborough. The Rams looked for their first win Tuesday when they hosted Noble. After playing at Kennebunk Friday, Deering is at Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus also settled for a draw in its opener, 0-0, at South Portland. Harrison Bell made three saves in the playoff rematch. The Stags sought their initial victory Tuesday when they hosted rival Portland. After welcoming Marshwood Friday, Cheverus goes to Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Portland dropped a 2-1 decision at reigning regional champion Gorham in its first game, a rematch of last year’s Class A South Final. Steve Matanga had the Bulldogs’ goal and Henry Flynn made eight saves. The Bulldogs went to Cheverus Tuesday, play host to Windham Friday and visit Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class C state champion Waynflete starts its repeat quest Thursday at York. The Flyers open the home portion of their schedule Tuesday of next week versus Sacopee Valley.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, highly touted Cheverus opened with a 5-1 home win over South Portland Friday, as standout Emma Gallant had three goals and Lauren Jordan and Mia Kratzer each added one.

“We wanted to come out strong,” said Gallant. “The whole team wants to play for the seniors this year and the seniors are looking forward to the year. I think this is the year to do it. We’re excited.”

“We went in with a game plan and I thought when we were able to implement what we talked about, we found space and opportunities,” Stags coach Craig Roberts said. “As a coach, you’d like all the opportunities to go in, but that’s not very realistic. We found open players when we needed to.”

Cheverus was at rival Portland Monday, visits Marshwood Friday and plays host to Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Portland started with an impressive 3-2 home win over perennial contender Gorham. Toni Stevenson scored twice and Isabella More added a goal. The Bulldogs hosted Cheverus Monday, have a key test at Windham Thursday, then welcome Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Deering began with a 3-0 setback at defending regional champion Scarborough Saturday. Goalkeeper Grayson Soldati made 11 saves. The Rams were at Noble Tuesday, play host to Kennebunk Thursday and welcome Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete plays its first game Thursday at home versus Traip Academy. The Flyers host Fryeburg Academy Saturday and go to Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team opened with a 2-2 tie at Marshwood. Lucia Pompeo and Taylor Tory scored the goals. After going to defending state champion Biddeford Tuesday, the Stags welcome Sanford Thursday and play host to Sanford Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and Portland/Deering Saturday.

The Portland/Deering co-op team started with losses at home to Sanford (4-0) and at Scarborough (10-0). Goalie Jada McIlwain made 14 saves against the Spartans. Portland/Deering welcomed Bonny Eagle Tuesday, goes to Kennebunk Thursday and Cheverus Saturday, then hosts Westbrook Monday.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (14-25, 5-25, 13-25) decision at South Portland in its first match. After hosting defending Class A champion Falmouth Tuesday, the Stags go to Scarborough Thursday and play at Greely Tuesday of next week.

Deering opened its season Tuesday at home versus Thornton Academy. After going to Biddeford Thursday, the Rams are home against Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Portland also opened Tuesday, at home against Biddeford. The Bulldogs are at South Portland Thursday and welcome Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Cheverus and Portland’s cross country teams began the season with a six-team meet at Thornton Academy. In the girls’ meet, the Bulldogs were first and the Stags fourth. In the boys’ meet, won by Kennebunk, Portland placed third and Cheverus was fifth.

Deering joined four other teams for a meet at Massabesic. The Rams boys’ squad was second to Bonny Eagle. The girls didn’t score as a team.

Golf

Portland’s golf team opened with two wins in three matches. The Bulldogs defeated South Portland, 8.5-4.5, and Scarborough, 8-5, and lost to Falmouth, 9.5-3.5.

Cheverus began with losses to Scarborough (8-5) and South Portlad (9-4).

The Stags hosted the Bulldogs Tuesday.

Press Herald staff writers Steve Craig and Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

