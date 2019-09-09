PORTLAND — The first 2019 Portland Candidates Forum, which will feature candidates for Portland mayor and City Council District 3, will be held 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St.

The event will begin with a debate between District 3 City Council candidates Tae Chong, Andrew Graham, Lalah Kargar, Edward Suslovic and Andrew Volk. Mayoral candidates Travis Curran, Kathleen Snyder, Ethan Strimling and Spencer Thibodeau will debate from 7:30-9 p.m.

Each segment will include debate-type questions, straw poll votes on critical issues and a trivia round, where knowledge of city policy and constituent issues will be tested and scored.

Questions for the candidates can be emailed to [email protected] by Friday, Sept. 13. The event is organized and co-hosted by the JCA in conjunction with The Nasons Corner Neighborhood Association, The Libbytown Neighborhood Association, The University Neighborhood Organization, as well as residents from Stroudwater Village and Deering Center.

