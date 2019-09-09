PORTLAND — The city has launched another round of its Business Assistance Program for Job Creation.

The program provides matching grants to Portland businesses for the creation of jobs for low-to-moderate-income individuals and other business expenses.

According to a release from the city, “it is anticipated that the BAP budget of almost $200,000 in grant funds will go very quickly, so interested Portland businesses are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible.”

Grants that can be used for a range of expenses, including equipment, inventory and supplies, as well as salaries, rent and utilities. Businesses looking to create new full-time, year-round jobs may apply for grants of $10,000 for one job or $20,000 for two jobs. The program requires a $10,000 match, with at least half from the business’ capital.

More information and an application are on the City’s website. There is no application deadline and funds are available until they run out.

