Portland is changing the way it bills and collects property taxes. And the transition means that, for this year only, the first payment will be due in October, rather than September, according to a news release.

Beginning this year, Portland will be sending out one annual property tax bill, rather than sending out two bills. The new tax bill will include two payment coupons.

The change is expected to save the city at least $15,000 a year in staff, supply and postage costs, the city said.

Because of the transition, this year’s bills will be sent out in early September, rather than August. The deadline for the first payment is Oct. 18, rather than mid-September, the city said. The second half of the tax bill will still be due on March 20, 2020.

Regular billing dates will resume during the next fiscal year.

Complete details on the change will be included in the September tax mailing. In the first year of implementation, a reminder postcard will be sent to residents in February 2020.

