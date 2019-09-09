PORTLAND — Hospice of Southern Maine will host its annual Twilight in the Park remembrance event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Deering Oaks Park.
During the free event, thousands of luminarias memorializing loved ones will illuminate Deering Oaks in a “warm glow of love, celebration and remembrance,” according to HSM.
“Twilight in the Park is a profound and transformative experience, and a positive step in the healing process for those who are grieving a loss,” Daryl Cady, Hospice of Southern Maine’s CEO, said. “It is a celebration of love and remembrance.”
Luminarias are $10 each; to order, visit www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/twilight or call 289-3643. Each one is personalized, and there is no limit per order. Individual names will be listed in the program for orders received by Sept. 13.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
States target Google in new antitrust probe
-
The Forecaster
City looks for guidance on how to manage Fort Gorges
-
American Journal
Boys Soccer: Gorham defeats Portland in home opener
-
Nation & World
Trial of Chinese woman arrested at Mar-a-Lago gets off to a rocky start
-
Do This
There’s plenty of new Maine-made music to be happy about