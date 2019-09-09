Portland benefits when the mayor does not always fall in line with the rest of the City Council and the city manager.
Mayor Ethan Strimling is an unwavering supporter of our schools, and was the tipping point for repairing our school buildings, which were neglected for 23 years. He leads for the sake of the kids.
Ethan on the streets makes the mayor accessible to everyone. He aims to represent you. He listens.
From defending the working waterfront to providing tax relief for people on fixed incomes, Ethan fiercely advocates for the working and less-advantaged people of this great city.
Portland voted for the privilege to elect a mayor. Ethan does not come to heel. He is there to lead, listen to and advocate for the citizens of Portland.
We don’t need another City Council person. We need a loud advocate in the chambers.
Don’t forget to vote!
Jessica Teesdale
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress must erase conflicts in pot laws
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Hurricane shows need for climate action
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Do This
Fisherman’s Catch is a great place to catch a quick lunch
-
Local & State
Sale of student lodging house in Bayside triggers backlash
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.