Portland benefits when the mayor does not always fall in line with the rest of the City Council and the city manager.

Mayor Ethan Strimling is an unwavering supporter of our schools, and was the tipping point for repairing our school buildings, which were neglected for 23 years. He leads for the sake of the kids.

Ethan on the streets makes the mayor accessible to everyone. He aims to represent you. He listens.

From defending the working waterfront to providing tax relief for people on fixed incomes, Ethan fiercely advocates for the working and less-advantaged people of this great city.

Portland voted for the privilege to elect a mayor. Ethan does not come to heel. He is there to lead, listen to and advocate for the citizens of Portland.

We don’t need another City Council person. We need a loud advocate in the chambers.

Don’t forget to vote!

Jessica Teesdale

Portland

