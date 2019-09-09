As an environmental activist and former city councilor, I believe Portland can do more to be a leader on sustainability, to respond to the challenge of climate change and to make our city cleaner and greener.

Spencer Thibodeau has demonstrated leadership during his four years on the City Council and as chair of the Sustainability & Transportation Committee on issues ranging from solar power and sustainable transportation to keeping our parks and lawns green and bee safe without toxic pesticides.

Spencer is collaborative by nature and has shown that he has the skills and experience to be a mayor that brings city staff, businesses, organizations and residents together to move Portland forward.

I am pleased to support Spencer Thibodeau’s campaign to be the next mayor of Portland. Join me in voting for Spencer on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Jon Hinck

former at-large city councilor

Portland

