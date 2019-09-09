The Maine State Aquarium has reopened after being forced to close last month because of an unexpected problem involving its filtration system.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources made the announcement Saturday, tweeting that the aquarium in West Boothbay Harbor would continue to operate during its normal business hours through Sept. 29, when it will close for the season.

Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Department of Marine Resources, said the aquarium had to be closed the morning of Aug. 29 because of a “malfunction of the filtration system that filters the water for the display tanks.”

As a result of the closure, the aquarium at 194 McKown Point Road had to relocate several marine species, including sharks and skates.

The aquarium features lobsters in all sizes and colors, red sea anemones and sun stars, as well as squid and bottom-dwelling fish.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: