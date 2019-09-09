WINDHAM — This month’s Speak Out program will focus on marijuana policy.
The show will take place on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 8 School Road.
It can be viewed on Channel 1303, on the Town of Windham website or on Facebook.
