FRYEBURG — Ally Randall of Freeport scored after 10 minutes and Abigail Howes of Fryeburg Academy tied it on a corner after time expired in the first half Monday as the Western Maine Conference opponents played to a 1-1 field hockey tie.

Randall’s goal for the Falcons (2-0-1) was a shot off the goalie’s pads.

Eliza Thorne led a offense for the Raiders (0-1-1) that forced Freeport goalie Piper Sherbert to make 10 saves. Raiders goalie Bailey Richardson blocked eight shots against a Freeport offense sparked by Autumn Golding.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Kaitlin Norrad and Camden Woods scored for the Capers (2-1) against the Panthers (0-2) at Yarmouth.

Katie Larson answered for the Panthers.

NYA goalie Eliza Tod had 22 saves.

EDWARD LITTLE 0, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Elise Syphers saved nine shots for Edward Little (0-1-1) and Vicki Balla had 10 saves for the Windjammers (1-0-1) at Rockport.

Camden Hills held a 14-13 advantage in corners.

KENNEBUNK 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Ruby Sliwkowski scored twice and Kaylee Gregoire added a third goal as the Rams (2-0) downed the Red Riots (0-2) at South Portland.

Lydia Grant scored for South Portland.

YORK 6, ST. DOMINIC 2: Ashley Carney scored two goals to lead the Wildcats (3-0) over St. Dom’s (1-1) at York.

Lexi Brent, Ashley LaPierre, Bailey Oliver and Abby Armlin also scored for York. Lorelei Bonney and Anna Cote had goals for the Saints.

Kaitlynn Nowell stopped five shots for the Wildcats. Simone Long had 21 saves for St. Dom’s.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Addi Morris and Jane Blanchard scored to lift Erskine (1-1) over Lincoln (0-1) at Newcastle.

Ashley Clavette assisted on both goals and Lucy Allen made 13 saves for Erskine.

Addie Brinkler made 16 saves for Lincoln.

POLAND 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Emma Kilton scored three goals as the Knights (2-1) downed the Hawks (0-3) at South Hiram.

Tika Eastman scored from Olivia Barriault and Amber Barrett recorded 34 saves for Sacopee.

GORHAM 2, WESTBROOK 1: Molly Murray scored from Lydia Gaudreau and Sydney Connolly added a goal as the Rams (2-0) downed Westbrook (0-2) at Gorham.

Katie Champagne scored from Morgan LeBeau and Aria Brunner had six saves for the Blue Blazes.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

WELLS 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Emma Badger scored three goals, and Ana Tavares and Sarah Webb also scored as the Warriors (2-0) defeated the Seagulls (0-2) at Wells.

Shani Plante and Elise MacNair scored for Old Orchard.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous