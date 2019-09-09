PORTLAND — A group of residents working to ensure continued access to Maine’s oceans for the state’s lobstermen and fishermen has formed a new coalition called Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage.

The group has been advocating for lobstermen who are losing fishing grounds to aquaculture leases in some parts of the state.

“This group is asking for the help of Maine legislators to take a harder look at what has happened in the last few years around extensive aquaculture growth, increased lease size, longer terms and the ability to transfer leases without a public hearing,” spokeswoman Crystal Canney said. “We want to co-exist, not compete with the aquaculture industry, but we will never believe trading lobster jobs for aquaculture jobs is good for the state of Maine.”

Earlier this year, concerned residents expressed a desire to take action regarding lease size and other rule changes with a citizen’s petition. The Department of Marine Resources denied the petition.

