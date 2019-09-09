STANDISH — The new roundabout at a high-crash intersection of Route 25 and Manchester and Saco roads has been substantially completed.

The roundabout is open to drivers, but Ernie Martin, senior project manager at the Maine Department of Transportation, said there are “some outstanding items that will still need completion,” including highway lighting and some surface pavement repair. He anticipates that those projects will be completed by the end of September.

The intersection had 17 vehicle accidents between 2016 and 2017. A location’s crash rate — calculated by dividing the crash frequency by average daily traffic — is considered “super critical” if it is above 1, and the intersection’s crash rate is 4.57.

