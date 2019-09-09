CLEVELAND — The NFL plans to speak with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns about wearing a watch on the field during Sunday’s 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Beckham sported an expensive watch – worth over $250,000 – during his debut with Cleveland. Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a March trade from the New York Giants, caught seven passes for 71 yards.

In photos taken during the game, Beckham is wearing a limited Richard Mille watch.

An NFL spokesman said there are no rules prohibiting jewelry. But the league does have a policy “prohibiting hard objects.” He said the league will address the matter with Beckham and the Browns, who play next Monday night at the New York Jets.

Beckham also drove his customized, orange Rolls Royce to FirstEnergy Stadium.

RAIDERS: Oakland brought back undrafted rookie receiver Keelan Doss to fill the spot on the roster created after Antonio Brown’s release.

Doss was signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad hours before the Raiders played their opener against Denver.

Doss grew up minutes away from the Raiders’ facility in Alameda, California, and had an impressive training camp and preseason, after being undrafted out of UC Davis. But he didn’t end up making Oakland’s 53-man roster and chose to sign with the Jaguars’ practice squad instead of the Raiders’.

FALCONS: Rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.

Lindstrom, a former Boston College standout who quickly won the right guard job in the spring, was hurt in Sunday’s season-opening loss at Minnesota. He left in the third quarter and didn’t return.

JAGUARS-STEELERS: Jacksonville acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, providing a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.

The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.

COLTS: Receiver Devin Funchess will be placed on injured reserve after having surgery on a broken collarbone.

Funchess was injured during Sunday’s 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers while diving to catch a pass in the end zone in the final minute of regulation. T.Y. Hilton later scored and Marlon Mack added a 2-point conversion run to send the game to overtime.

RAVENS: Cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday’s game against Miami.

Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of a 59-10 victory.

WASHINGTON: Running back Derrius Guice underwent an MRI on his right knee the morning after making his NFL debut.

Guice is just over a year removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee.

