How-To Festival & Block Party

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Pleasant & Middle Streets, downtown Brunswick, free. curtislibrary.com

Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick invites you to its sixth annual celebration centered around making, learning, creating and having fun. The How-To Festival & Block Party features more than 50 drop-in, how-to activities. You can learn how to make energy-efficient window inserts and how to make linocut prints, and that’s just a small sample of offerings. Brunswick Fire and Police departments will be on site with trucks and equipment, and there also will be live music, face painting, bubbles and hula hoops, community weaving and food trucks from My Waffle, Twist Ice Cream and WildFlours Gluten Free Bakery. Oh and one more thing, at 11 a.m. there will be a T-Rex flash mob!

Make Me Laugh

8:30 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. portlandempire.com

When something is really funny, it’s hard not to laugh. Here’s a chance to put your laugh resistance to the test in front of an audience. Make Me Laugh is a live comedy game based on the classic TV game show. Should you choose to participate, comics will have 60 seconds to break you. The night kicks off with short sets by all the comics and then volunteers (maybe you!) take the stage to try and keep a straight face. When all is said and done, the contestant who lasted the longest without laughing wins a groovy prize. The comic who cracked up people the quickest ends the evening with a victory set and everyone walks out smiling. Whether you’re a contestant or you stick to the audience, Saturday night will be all right for laughing.

Beer in the Garden

5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland, $5, free for historical society members, 21-plus. mainehistory.org

Does the idea of beer and snacks in a historic garden sound like a marvelous way to spend part of your Tuesday evening? Well, then The Maine Historical Society and Maine Brew Bus cordially invites those of you 21 and older to the lovely Longfellow Garden. The Beer in the Garden series kicked off in May and winds down in October. During your visit you’ll enjoy a local brew, see selected artifacts and you’ll tour the Rainy Day Room inside the Longfellow House.

