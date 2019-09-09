9/2 at 12:32 a.m. Thomas G. McDonough, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

9/2 at 12:10 p.m. Carissa S. Wright, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/2 at 12:41 p.m. Richard G. McDowell, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of aggravated assault.

9/2 at 10:27 p.m. Tonia L. Smith, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant.

9/3 at 12:20 a.m. Adnan H. Khudhair, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

9/3 at 12:32 a.m. Nicholas Lemieux, 23, of Waterboro, was arrested on Johansen Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of assault.

9/3 at 2:56 a.m. Peter D. McGowan, 54, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle McIlwaine on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/3 at 8:26 a.m. Lindsay E. Hanna, 30, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/3 at 10:48 a.m. Faith Mitchell, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/3 at 1:23 p.m. Christian Bellanceau, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on two outstanding warrants.

9/3 at 4:45 p.m. Thomas E. Betancourt, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of assault.

9/3 at 10:43 p.m. Brennon A. Williams, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of fugitive from justice.

9/3 at 11:45 p.m. Wayne Dugay, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/4 at 12:06 a.m. Heather L. McEwen, 43, address unlisted, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Timothy Farris on charges of operating after suspension, trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 12:06 a.m. Nathaniel Rines, 29, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 9:30 a.m. Hannah C. Mathewson, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Anderson Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/4 at 2 p.m. Gavin Flagg, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/4 at 5:18 p.m. John B. James, 54, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.

9/4 at 11:02 p.m. Rodney L. Parker, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of assault.

9/5 at 1 a.m. Mark A. Beaton, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Kennebec Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/5 at 1:14 a.m. Gerald Newman, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on an outstanding warrant and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/5 at 5:14 a.m. Dustin L. Emerton, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of public drinking.

9/5 at 7:41 a.m. Mark A. Beaton, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Curran Huff on charges of burglary (commercial) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/5 at 1:11 p.m. Joshua Woodbury, 40, address unlisted, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of indecent conduct.

9/5 at 4:42 p.m. Corrie A. Sargent, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on an outstanding warrant and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/5 at 9:37 a.m. Joy Lynn Mulvihill, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

9/5 at 10:31 a.m. Dominic Cardillo, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

9/5 at 11:11 a.m. Adam T. Callan, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on five outstanding warrants.

9/5 at 11:37 a.m. Ashley Moses, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

9/5 at 1:58 p.m. John McLean, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/5 at 5:18 p.m. Carissa Wright, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant.

9/5 at 9:09 p.m. Jeffrey I. Leino, 21, of Portland, was arrested at Portland Fish Pier by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a probation violation.

9/5 at 9:59 p.m. Devon Patrick Dwyer, 27, of Falmouth, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Curran Huff on three counts of violation of conditional release and a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/6 at 2:36 a.m. Benjamin Rebello, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of assault.

9/6 at 2:31 p.m. Joshua J. Toman, 42, of Scarborough, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant.

9/6 at 4:53 p.m. Melissa L. Cropley, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant.

9/6 at 5:21 p.m. Joshua A. Welch, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of assault.

9/6 at 6:06 p.m. Darney Reece Adams, 25, address unlisted, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.

9/6 at 6:09 p.m. Nathan Thomas Verranault, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kyle Knutson on charges of assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/6 at 9:46 p.m. John D. Conley, 66, of Raymond, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/6 at 11:42 p.m. Keith M. Day, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/7 at 4:53 a.m. Joel Ochaya Nyapir, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer John Farrar on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

9/7 at 3:37 p.m. Troy E. Day, 32, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/7 at 4:29 p.m. Joseph A. Blais, 65, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault.

9/7 at 5:30 p.m. Jesse M. Waterhouse, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant.

9/7 at 9:59 p.m. Edward B. Boissonneau, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/8 at 1:01 a.m. April Waite, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Jeffrey Drew on an outstanding warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: