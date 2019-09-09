WINDHAM — The town will hold a meet and greet Wednesday, Sept. 11, with the finalist for the position of town manager.

Leon Goodwin is a New Hampshire native who currently works as a foreign service officer with the U.S. Department of State. He previously worked in New Hampshire as town manager and assistant town manager in Salem and as assistant city attorney in Keene. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clark University and a law degree from Suffolk University Law School.

The Town Council chose Goodwin as the finalist from a field of 14 applicants in the third round of applications.

On Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to an informal gathering at Town Hall, 8 School Road, to meet Goodwin.

On Thursday, Goodwin will tour municipal facilities, meet employees and interview with department heads. In the evening, the Town Council will conduct an additional interview with him.

It is anticipated that a final decision on a new town manager will be announced next week.

