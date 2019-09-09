WINDHAM — The races for two of three available Town Council seats will be contested in this fall’s election.

Four candidates are competing for the three-year At-large seat: incumbent Bob Muir, Planning Board Chairman David Douglass, Anthony Sweet and Charles Hawkins.

The three-year South District seat is also contested, with incumbent Donna Chapman, Planning Board member Nick Kalogerakis and Gartay Yekeh running.

Incumbent Jarrod Maxfield is uncontested in the race for the North District seat.

Two candidates are running for two three-year RSU 14 School Board seats: incumbent Scott McLean and Marge Govoni.

Jennie Butler is running for the two-year balance of a three-year term on the School Board, which will end in November 2021.

Incumbent Linda Morrell is seeking reelection to her two-year position as town clerk.

The election will be held Nov. 5.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: