COLLEGES

The University of Maine football team dropped to seventh in the FCS Stats Top 25 poll and ninth in the FCS coaches poll after its 26-18 loss to FBS team Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Maine was ranked sixth in both polls last week after winning its season opener 42-14 over Sacred Heart.

The Black Bears return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they host Towson University.

SOUTHERN CAL: Athletic Director Lynn Swann resigned after three tumultuous years on the job at his alma mater.

New USC President Carol Folt announced the decision in a letter expressing her “sincere appreciation” for the former Trojans receiver.

“Lynn has been a leader on and off the field at USC for nearly five decades, and he will forever be a valued member of the Trojan family,” Folt wrote.

Dave Roberts will serve as interim athletic director. He is a special adviser to the school president, Carol Folt, who assumed her position in July.

The 67-year-old Swann was hired in 2016 despite having no significant experience in athletic administration.

FOOTBALL: Florida Coach Dan Mullen said elusive receiver Kadarius Toney will miss “a couple of weeks” because of a left shoulder injury and speedy cornerback CJ Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won’t put Henderson on the field “unless he’s 100 percent healthy.”

TENNIS

RANKINGS: U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the WTA rankings, while Ash Barty replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1.

Andreescu’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams in the championship match at Flushing Meadows on Saturday gave the 19-year-old Canadian her first Grand Slam title and continued her quick rise from 107th at the start of this season.

U.S. Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal stayed at No. 2 in the ATP rankings, and closed the gap between him and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the defending champ who exited in the fourth round.

Runner-up Daniil Medvedev is up to a personal-best No. 4 from No. 5 after reaching his first Grand Slam final.

BANNED: Brazilian player Diego Matos was banned for life from professional tennis after being found guilty of match-fixing.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION: Dan Flynn will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16.

While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said that Brian Remedi will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer. Remedi is listed as third on the federation staff directory, behind Jay Berhalter, who is chief commercial and strategy officer.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Columbus Blue Jackets signed star defenseman Zach Werenski to a three-year, $15 million contract extension.

Werenski was a restricted free agent, and one of the team’s priorities was signing the 22-year-old player to a multiyear deal before camp opens Thursday.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark made a solo charge on the final climb to win the 16th stage, and Primoz Roglic finished strong to increase his overall lead.

It was the first stage victory in a Grand Tour race for Fuglsang.

– News service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »