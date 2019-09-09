An Aroostook County town is on lockdown as police search for the suspect in a shooting near the Presque Isle International Airport.

One is being treated for injuries following the shooting, according to WAGM-TV in Presque Isle.

The campuses of Northern Maine Community College and Skyway Middle School are on lockdown, as are some nearby businesses, according to a report from WAGM.

The University of Maine Presque Isle campus is closed until further notice because of the search for the gunman and university officials say anybody still on campus should stay inside.

