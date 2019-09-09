King of Crows VII

7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

The Crowbait Club is a local group of playwrights and actors. King of Crows VII is their showcase and celebration of the 2018 winning plays from their monthly theater death matches. Enjoy the fruits of their collective creative labor in the form of short plays that range from farce to tragedy, including one about a mature Barbie looking to make life changes, and another about the post-rapture division of survivors. Participating playwrights are Seth Berner, Molly Eliza Donlan, Emily S. Eberhart, Josh Gauthier, Randy Hunt, Peter Karasopoulus, Elizabeth Miller, Nancy Peavy, Joe Quinn, Dick Sewell and Michael Tooher. Recommended for ages 13 and up.

ColoniALE

3-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland and Mast Landing Brewing Co., 920 Main St., Westbrook, $25, $35, 21-plus. tatehouse.org

Tate House Museum and Mast Landing Brewing Co. present the third annual ColoniALE, and it’s a two-part experience centered around beer of the 18th and 19th century. Things kick off with a beer-centric tour of the Tate House Museum, then you’ll head to nearby Mast Landing, where you’ll taste four brews and hear a talk by Dr. Emerson “Tad” Baker, Professor of History at Salem State University. You’ll learn about the important role that beer played in colonial New England society and learn why the Mayflower ended its voyage when it ran out of beer.

Capitol Steps

8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Capitol Steps began back in 1981 when a group of senate staffers thought it was a grand idea to satirize their bosses and workplace. Decades later, their song parody and skit game is as strong as the political divide in this country. Capitol Steps has a 35-album discography, and its live performances often result in audience members rolling in the aisles – on both sides.

Maine Brew Fest September Session

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Sunday River Resort, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry, $60, $50, $15 for designated drivers. sundayriver.com

Where can you find more than 100 beers from 28 Maine breweries all in one spot? Two words: Sunday River. Some of the breweries you’ll find at the Maine Brew Fest September Session are Cushnoc, Mason’s, Oxbow, Shipyard and, of course, Sunday River Brewing Co. You can also fill up on oysters, as several experts will be serving up fresh ones. Live tunes come courtesy of Pete Kilpatrick Band.

‘Thomas Graal’s Best Child’

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door. stlawrencearts.org

Kinokik is a local nonprofit with a mission to enlighten and entertain audiences through projected screenings of celluloid classic films. They’ll be doing just that at St. Lawrence Arts Center with a screening of the 1918 Swedish comedy “Thomas Graal’s Best Child,” featuring live music accompaniment by pianist Carolyn Swartz. The film’s story centers around the marriage of the modern aristocrat Frau Bessie to the conservative burgess Herr Thomas Graal and the conflict that starts during their wedding.

