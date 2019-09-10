ELLSWORTH — A Maine man convicted of raping, beating and strangling a former high school classmate is facing life in prison at his sentencing this week.

In May, a jury found Jalique Keene guilty of murdering and raping 19-year-old Mikaela Conley, of Bar Harbor.

The Bangor Daily News reports that prosecutors are seeking a life sentence on Wednesday for the 22-year-old’s murder conviction and a concurrent 30-year sentence for the rape conviction.

Keene had testified in his own defense that there was a fight after he and Conley had consensual sex. He was captured on video camera carrying Conley’s lifeless body. He said he had no recollection of doing that.

