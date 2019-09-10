Arrests

8/30 at 8:15 a.m. Craig Bonn, 35, of Greenleaf Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/2 at 10:26 p.m. Lee Skawinski, 51, of Deer Run Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road, and charged with operating under the influence and failure to stop for an officer.

Summonses

8/23 at 10 a.m. Martin Beavers, 29, of Perryman Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Scarborough on charges of violation of conditions of release, theft by receiving stolen property, and forgery.

8/27 at 7:55 a.m. Michael Stevenson, 54, of Lewiston Road, New Gloucester, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Range Road on a charge of operating without a license.

8/29 at 1 p.m. Dominic Barbosa, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Tuttle Road on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and forgery.

9/1 at 8:20 a.m. Kaitlen MacDonald, 30, of Middle Road, Falmouth, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating without a license, and failure to register a motor vehicle on a public way.

Fire calls

8/29 at 3:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/29 at 4:19 p.m. Combustible liquid condition on Blanchard Road.

8/30 at 9:17 a.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Jessies Lane.

8/31 at 7:24 a.m. Police assist at Tuttle and Blanchard roads.

9/2 at 8:34 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Russell Road.

9/3 at 11:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Tuttle Road and Kings Highway.

9/3 at 1:23 p.m. False call on Interstate 95.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: