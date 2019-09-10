Arrests

9/4 at 7:50 p.m. Travis J. Storer, 34, of Church Road, Brunswick, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of operating under the influence and possession of scheduled drugs.

9/6 at 1:28 p.m. Kayla F. Johnson, 28, of Skowhegan, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jason Bartlett on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/7 at 8:18 p.m. Stephen R. Leonard, 55, of Soper Road, Durham, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Sgt. Matthew Moorhouse on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/8 at 1:51 a.m. Josue Madridbrenis, 22, of Anderson Street, Portland, was arrested on Route 1 by Officer Malcolm Marshall on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

9/6 at 2:41 p.m. Jillian Veilleux, 39, of Bow Street, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Jason Bartlett on a charge of operating after license suspension or revocation.

Fire calls

9/3 at 1:37 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on South Freeport Road.

9/3 at 4:45 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

9/4 at 6:05 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/4 at 11:33 a.m. Accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

9/4 at 5:15 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/4 at 10:08 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/5 at 6:43 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/5 at 9:16 p.m. Accident on Quaker Meeting House Road.

9/6 at 12:13 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/7 at 2:49 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/8 at 1 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

9/8 at 11:52 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

9/9 at 8:12 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Desert Road.

9/9 at 1:39 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Curtis Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Sept. 3-9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: