1. Camden Hills: The Windjammers have won three straight Class A state titles and show no signs of slowing, despite the loss of five starters. Two-time All-American and Varsity Maine Player of the Year Kristina Kelly is a dynamic scorer with 110 career goals, the most ever in Class A. Fellow seniors Kaylyn Krul (regional all-state midfielder) and Ella Pierce (forward) are also scoring threats. With 14 freshmen, Camden Hills appears on course for continued success.

2. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers are coming off a Class B state championship that capped an 18-0 season. Graduation took a toll, but senior Karli Chapin (22 goals) and sophomore Maggie Cochran (19 assists, 12 goals) lead a formidable offense. Senior Liv Cochran, junior Laura Ryer and sophomore Emily Supple will play key roles. Sophomore Elise Branch returns in goal to backstop a strong defense.

3. Cheverus: From a team that went 14-3 and finished second to Scarborough in Class A South, Cheverus returns all but one starter. Twenty girls from the playoff roster are back, led by the program’s career scoring leader, senior Emma Gallant (49 goals) and SMAA co-defensive player of the year, classmate Lauren Jordan.

4. Scarborough: The Red Storm have reached the Class A state title game the past two years, only to fall short by a goal to Camden Hills. Graduation claimed five starters and significant offense, but senior Nikki Young (nine shutouts) is back in goal, with solid defenders Madison Marinko, Emily Johnson, Madison Blanche and Lily Davis. Ashley Sabatino (nine goals, 10 assists), Sarah Callahan and Grace Pettingill should pick up much of the scoring load, along with sophomore Caitlin Noiles and freshman Ali Mokriski.

5. Windham: The Eagles graduated 10 seniors from a team that finished 12-4-1 and advanced to the Class A South semifinals before falling to Scarborough. Goalie Riley Silvia is one of only three seniors on the young squad. Six starters return. Junior Julia McKenna and freshman Abbey Thornton provide a solid presence in the midfield. Windham is only five years removed from winning consecutive state titles.

6. Yarmouth: After winning consecutive Class B state titles, the Clippers stumbled slightly last fall, finishing 10-6 after coming up a goal short in the B South semifinals. Andy Higgins, who spent the previous eight seasons coaching the Gray-New Gloucester boys, takes over from Chris Coleman as coach. Western Maine Conference all-stars Ehryn Groothoff and Parker Hartnett spark a potent offense. Sophomore Katelyn D’Appolonia anchors a deep midfield and senior Ella Caruso leads a stingy defense.

7. Gorham: The Rams sent three players to collegiate programs following a 10-3-2 season that ended in the Class A South semifinals. Senior Brittney Landry remains a defensive stalwart and junior Lauren Fotter is expected to shoulder some of the scoring burden. Juniors Grace Forgues and Katie Kutzer will bolster Landry in the defensive third. Sophomore Maddie Michaud, currently injured, is another scoring threat. Coach Jeanne Zarrilli said this fall may be the most competitive in her 17 years leading the program.

8. York: The Wildcats are coming off a 12-4-1 season that ended in a 2-0 loss to eventual state champ Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South final. Two members of that team are playing in college this fall, but midfielder Nina Howe (a regional all-state selection) and defensive back Haley Smith are back. Another boost is the return of fellow senior Delaney LaBonte, a varsity starter as a freshman, from a year’s absence because of a knee injury.

9. Brunswick: The Dragons were hit hard by graduation following a 12-2-2 season culminating in a 2-0 loss to Messalonskee in the Class A North semifinals. Even so, seniors Isabella Banks (a regional all-state midfielder with 11 goals and six assists), Alexis Guptill and Lila Solberg, and junior Emma Banks provide a solid core. The return from a two-year absence of senior striker Mackenzie Dorr adds an offensive spark. This is a young but deep team with excellent balance.

10. Falmouth: Ten starters return from a squad that went 9-4-3 and reached the Class A South quarterfinals. Defensively, Falmouth appears solid. Sophomore Jordan Wolf posted eight shutouts as a freshman, and is fronted by senior Gabi Esmond and juniors Izzy Dyer, Maggie O’Brien, Devin Quinn and C.C. Cohen. Offensively, junior Lexi Bugbee (nine goals, 11 assists) leads the way.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous