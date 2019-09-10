Town & Country FCU steps up in the fight against cancer

In addition to being a major corporate sponsor of the Tri For A Cure and the Maine Cancer Foundation, Town & Country FCU raised nearly $12,000 toward the cause.

This year’s Tri, held in July at Southern Maine Community College, featured more than 1,000 participants, including eight staffers from Town & Country. Three of the credit union’s participants competed as soloists, meaning they competed in all three events.

“We feel very strongly about supporting the work that the Maine Cancer Foundation does, and are pleased to support events, such as Tri For A Cure. We are particularly proud of the eight employees who took part in this year’s Tri on behalf of the credit union,” President and CEO David Libby said.

Scarborough Grange helps supporters celebrate silver anniversary

The Scarborough Oakhill Grange 104 hosted a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party for Darrell and Betty Huff, a couple who saved the historic building from demolition 25 years ago.

When construction started on the turnpike overpass, officials decided it was necessary to burn the building, but the Huffs, adopting the motto “Save the Grange,” spent countless hours raising money to replace siding and the roof, install new doors, build stairs and add a fire escape.

The couple said they were surprised to discover that July’s Grange picnic meeting was really a celebration of their silver anniversary on Aug. 16. Betty Huff at first said she was speechless, but later remarked of the 75 people in attendance, “I couldn’t believe how many of our family and friends showed up to celebrate our 50th!”

ReVision Energy ranked Best For the World in 3 categories

ReVision Energy, a Certified B Corp, was recognized by B Labs as a Best For the World honoree in three categories, including the Overall category for creating an inclusive economy that works for everyone and delivers value to all stakeholders.

ReVision was also honored in the Workers category for prioritizing its workforce through employee-focused efforts, from inclusive hiring practices to employee ownership. The company was also named a Changemaker whose impact score improvement ranked in the top 20%.

Chosen from 3,000 Certified B Corporations across 64 countries and 150 industries, ReVision was among only four Maine companies to make the list, which included Insource Renewables, MaineWorks and Wicked Joe Organic Coffees.

“ReVision Energy is honored to be recognized among the very best impact-driven companies,” Phil Coupe, co-founder, said in a prepared release. “From the very beginning of our company, we decided to do what was right for the environment and our local community, more so than worry about the business outcome. Happily, every time we made those choices, the results for our business were positive.”

Transitions

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has announced that Executive Director John Williams is retiring.

“We are grateful to John for making the Coalition a more inclusive organization, one that

recognizes all types of cycling,” Board President Pamela Fischer said. “John

steered us toward a more expansive outreach program, which has been an important step in

reaching a broader audience.”

Recognition

The City of South Portland’s Economic Development Committee administers an annual Business Awards Program to recognize outstanding local businesses based on at least one of the following: exceptional growth, job creation, innovative products or services, exemplary customer service, exemplary employer and/or contributions to the community.

The Award Categories are Small Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Community Impact Award, Business Leader of the Year and Business of the Year. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 25; contact Michele Howard in the city manager’s office.

