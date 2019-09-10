There has been a great deal of press attention recently highlighting Maine’s looming workforce challenges (“Facing a raft of retirements, BIW seeks 1,000 new hires,” Sept. 2, Page A1; “Our View: Apprentices vital to easing worker shortage,” Sept. 4, Page A4).

Without question, this is one of the greatest challenges our state has faced in recent years. However, this challenge also offers Maine one of the greatest opportunities of a generation. As Bath Iron Works is finding, there’s no silver bullet solution – but through the MaineSpark coalition, we are finding early successes, and validating our inherent optimism in Maine’s future.

Live and Work in Maine is proud to be one of many partners in the MaineSpark coalition working toward the goal that by 2025, 60 percent of adults will hold a credential of value. Live and Work in Maine’s mission is to promote Maine as a career destination, with the goal of attracting and retaining the talent Maine employers need to thrive. We focus on attracting and retaining recent college graduates, potential “boomerangers” back to their home state, international talent and other people with skills, ready to upgrade their quality of life and quality of career right here in Maine.

With so many partners working together toward our common goal, we can and will strengthen our economy and communities, and share a vision of optimism for our future.

Nate Wildes

executive director, Live and Work in Maine

Bath

