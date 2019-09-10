KITTERY — Maine’s Department of Transportation is considering closing Exit 1 on Interstate 95 when traffic is “really bad” in the summer so drivers can’t get off and clog local roads, says the department’s chief engineer.
Seacoastonline.com reports that Joyce Taylor told the Kittery Town Council on Monday that the proposal would require further exploration. She and other transportation officials and Maine Turnpike Authority representatives met with the Town Council to discuss current construction and long-term transportation planning.
Earlier this year, town officials were fearful that the Piscataqua River Bridge rehabilitation project, which began in June, would exacerbate Kittery’s epidemic of I-95 drivers getting off the highway and clogging town roads attempting to avoid traffic. Taylor said so far, the project has been going well.
The bridge connects Maine and New Hampshire.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Major league roundup: Dodger clinch seventh straight NL West title
-
Local & State
Harpswell looks to make Cliff Trail more accessible
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s boys’ soccer roundup: Second-half surge carries Portland
-
Nation & World
Desperation mounts in Bahamas as shelters turn evacuees away
-
Local & State
Historic Casco schoolhouse to reopen Sunday after arson