Cumberland
Sat. 9/14 8:30 a.m. Planning Board Site Walk TH
Tues. 9/17 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 9/18 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Committee PML
Durham
Thur. 9/19 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission TO
Falmouth
Thur. 9/12 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee TH
Fri. 9/13 8:30 a.m. Falmouth Schools Wellness Committee District Office
Tues. 9/17 8:30 a.m. Land Management & Acquisitions Committee MMAC
Tues. 9/17 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee MMAC
Freeport
Mon. 9/16 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Tues. 9/17 5 p.m. Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee TH
Tues. 9/17 6:30 p.m. District 1 & 2 Workshop/Council Meeting FCS
Wed. 9/18 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Thur. 9/19 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 9/12 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Tues. 9/17 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Thur. 9/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability & Planning Board TO
Pownal
Mon. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Wed. 9/18 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 9/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Thur. 9/12 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Mon. 9/16 6 p.m. Joint Standing Committee with Chebeague CR
Tues. 9/17 6 p.m. West Main Street Project CR
Wed. 9/18 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Wed. 9/18 7 p.m. Parks & Lands/Planning Board CR
Thur. 9/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council LC
Northern Meetings: Sept. 12-19