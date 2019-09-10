Cumberland

Sat.  9/14  8:30 a.m.  Planning Board Site Walk  TH

Tues.  9/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  9/18 6:30 p.m.  Library Advisory Committee  PML

Durham

Thur.  9/19  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TO

Falmouth

Thur.  9/12  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee  TH

Fri.  9/13  8:30 a.m.  Falmouth Schools Wellness Committee  District Office

Tues.  9/17  8:30 a.m.  Land Management & Acquisitions Committee  MMAC

Tues.  9/17  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee  MMAC

Freeport

Mon.  9/16  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH

Tues.  9/17  5 p.m.  Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee  TH

Tues.  9/17  6:30 p.m.  District 1 & 2 Workshop/Council Meeting  FCS

Wed.  9/18  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

Thur.  9/19  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  9/12  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Tues.  9/17  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Thur.  9/19  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability & Planning Board   TO

Pownal

Mon.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH

Wed.  9/18  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  9/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Thur.  9/12  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Mon.  9/16  6 p.m.  Joint Standing Committee with Chebeague  CR

Tues.  9/17  6 p.m.  West Main Street Project  CR

Wed.  9/18  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee WW

Wed.  9/18  7 p.m.  Parks & Lands/Planning Board  CR

Thur.  9/19  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  LC

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles