One person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on River Road in Brunswick, police said.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. in the area of 845 River Rd., said Brunswick Police Commander Mark Waltz.

Waltz did not know if there was anyone else inside the vehicle or if anyone else was injured. Details about what may have led up to the crash were also unavailable.

Waltz said police are working to reconstruct the crash and that more information about the victim will be released after notification of next of kin.

