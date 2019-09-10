MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a woman who was found suffering from extensive injuries on a Manchester road.
Manchester police said they found the woman at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Canal Street. They said she was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police are looking for anyone who may have information regarding their discovery of the woman.
