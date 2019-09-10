WASHINGTON — President Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.
Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Bolton responded on Twitter saying he offered to resign last night but the president did not accept.
This story will be updated.
