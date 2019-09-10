LEWISTON — Owen Keleher scored an unassisted goal in the second half and the Bates College men’s soccer team went on to beat the University of New England 2-0 in a non-conference men’s soccer game on Tuesday.

Ciaran Bardon added an unassisted goal 15 minutes later to give Bates (3-0) a 2-0 lead.

David Goodstein stopped four shots to earn the win.

Will Shearon had five saves for UNE (1-2-1).

BOWDOIN 4, HUSSON 1: Drake Byrd scored twice as the Polar Bears (2-1) beat the Eagles (1-3) in Bangor.

Ben Shumway scored from Joao Passoni to give Husson a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game. Byrd and Max McPherron scored in the final 20 minutes of the first half to give Bowdoin a 2-1 lead. Byrd and Dylan Reid scored in the second half.

Chris Kingston stopped two shots for Bowdoin, while Sam McDowell didn’t face a shot in the final 10:21. Nikoloz Bulashvili had five saves for Husson.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 0, BOWDOIN 0: The Mules (1-1-1, 0-1-1 NESCAC) held on to earn a tie with the Polar Bears (0-1-1, 0-1-1) despite being outshot 7-2 in overtime, in Brunswick.

Shannon Gray and Dani Lonata combined to make 11 saves for Colby. Defender Naomi Burns also keep a ball from crossing the goal line in the final second of the second half to keep the Mules in the game. Penny Rocchio had four saves for Bowdoin.

FIELD HOCKEY

BABSON 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Tori Roche put home a Millie Brady pass for the winner 1:57 into overtime as the 18th-ranked Beavers (3-1) nipped the visiting Nor’easters (1-3) in a non-conference game at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Liz Sargent had six saves for UNE, while Cassidy Riley stopped eight shots for Babson.

The Nor’easters and the Beavers have played past regulation in four of their seven meetings.

COLBY 6, THOMAS 2: Lauren Walter scored twice in the second quarter as the Mules (2-0) scored four times on their way to a win over the Terriers (1-1) in Waterville.

Kaitlyn Smith also scored twice for Colby, once in the second-quarter run and once in the fourth quarter. Emily Hogan and Eliza Mell also scored.

Christina Denis and Allie Gregoire scored for Thomas.

Emily Buckman had three saves for the Mules, while Leah Kruse and MacKenzie Oberholzer combined for 10 saves for the Terriers.

