Arrests
No arrests were reported from Sept. 2-8.
Summonses
9/4 at 6:52 p.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Gilman Road by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of marijuana possession.
Fire calls
9/2 at 12:33 a.m. Assist Cumberland.
9/2 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm on Little John Road.
9/2 at 9:56 a.m. Accident on Gilman Road.
9/2 at 12:25 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
9/2 at 3:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street.
9/3 at 9:33 a.m. Alarm on Sisquisic Trail.
9/3 at 2:29 p.m. Accident on Portland Street.
9/4 at 3:03 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
9/5 at 7:54 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/5 at 8:38 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/5 at 10:50 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/5 at 5:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
9/7 at 7:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
9/8 at 6:13 a.m. Alarm on Bayview Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Sept. 2-8.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’ on many issues
-
Business
Skowhegan business under fire for producing ‘Indians” mascot apparel
-
Nation & World
Influential photographer Robert Frank dead at 94
-
Uncategorized
Fall sports excitement underway-Northern edition
-
Books
New Atwood novel ‘The Testaments’ revisits dystopian world