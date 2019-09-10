Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 2-8.

Summonses

9/4 at 6:52 p.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Gilman Road by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of marijuana possession.

Fire calls

9/2 at 12:33 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/2 at 9:32 a.m. Alarm on Little John Road.

9/2 at 9:56 a.m. Accident on Gilman Road.

9/2 at 12:25 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/2 at 3:46 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street.

9/3 at 9:33 a.m. Alarm on Sisquisic Trail.

9/3 at 2:29 p.m. Accident on Portland Street.

9/4 at 3:03 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/5 at 7:54 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 8:38 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 10:50 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 5:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/7 at 7:43 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

9/8 at 6:13 a.m. Alarm on Bayview Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Sept. 2-8.

