Arrests
9/2 at 11:53 p.m. Idrissa Tonde, 35, of New York, N.Y., was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Centre Street on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 2-8.
Fire calls
9/2 at 11:11 a.m. Woods fire on Harpswell Island Road in Harpswell.
9/4 at 11:12 a.m. Overheated car motor on Richardson Street.
9/5 at 8:11 a.m. Unauthorized burn on Central Avenue.
9/6 at 7:14 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Drummond Point.
9/6 at 8:12 a.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.
9/8 at 11:58 a.m. Public assist on Windjammer Way.
9/8 at 5:53 p.m. Rescue assist on Congress Avenue.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from Sept. 2-8.
