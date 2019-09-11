Arrests

9/3 at 8:46 p.m. Brittany Wallace, 25, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1, and charged with operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

9/4 at 7:50 p.m. Travis Storer, 34, of Church Road, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis at Bath and Mallett Park roads, and charged with operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9/5 at 9:50 a.m. Tracey Williams, 24, of Chopps Cross Road, Woolwich, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Union Street.

9/5 at 1:12 p.m. Maria Burchfield, 40, of Lubee Lane, Topsham, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street.

9/9 at 2:50 p.m. Renae Sutherland, 45, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/9 at 5:55 p.m. Brandon Withers, 33, of Larry Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bath Road.

Summonses

9/4 at 2:36 a.m. Nicole Losieniecki, 28, of Cushing Street, was arrested by Sgt. Justin Dolci on Cushing Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9/8 at 11:55 p.m. Leah Wood, 40, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier at Stanwood and Weymouth streets on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/9 at 8:53 p.m. Samuel Eakin, 64, of South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/9 at 9:31 p.m. Hagos Jones, 37, of Swett Street, was issued a summons by Sgt. Justin Dolci at Mill and Swett streets on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

9/3 at 9:34 a.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

9/3 at 8:23 p.m. Alarm on Bibber Parkway.

9/4 at 8:49 a.m. Outdoor fire on Hacker Road.

9/4 at 9:23 a.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.

9/4 at 9:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mill Street.

9/4 at 10:12 a.m. Alarm on Tibbetts Drive.

9/4 at 11:11 p.m. Alarm on South Street.

9/5 at 9:45 a.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

9/5 at 9:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Quaker Meeting House Road.

9/8 at 12:15 p.m. Alarm on Mere Point Road.

9/8 at 12:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/9 at 8:24 a.m. Alarm on Orion Street.

9/9 at 12:35 p.m. Outdoor fire on Industrial Parkway.

9/9 at 1:54 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

9/9 at 6:49 p.m. Alarm on Lincoln Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from Sept. 3-10.

