Cape Elizabeth police logs were unavailable for the week of Sept. 3-9.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Chinese businesswoman guilty in Mar-a-Lago trespassing case
-
Nation & World
Scientists succeed in creating northern white rhino embryos
-
Forecaster Sports
Freeport blanked by Lake Region
-
Nation & World
Scientists say they found potentially habitable planet with water in its skies
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Plummer wins sixth Maine Senior Amateur title