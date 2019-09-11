FALMOUTH — The communities of Falmouth, Yarmouth and Cumberland are partnering with TideSmart Global to offer a special National Drive Electric Week event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
TideSmart will host the event, which is free and open to the public.
Area auto dealers will be on hand to showcase the latest in electric and hybrid-electric vehicles and ride-alongs will also be offered. In addition, electric vehicle owners are encouraged to bring and display their own cars. The event will include live music and children’s activities.
“From the moment we made the decision years ago to create our own campus in Falmouth, our aim has been to lessen our impact on the environment, and we want others to see how they can incorporate sustainability into their homes and businesses as well,” said TideSmart CEO said Steve Woods.
