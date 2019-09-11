The fall sports season is a week old and every local squad has seen action.

Early results have been positive and here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Football

On the gridiron, Scarborough lived up to its lofty preseason billing by opening with a 42-3 home victory over defending Class A North champion Portland. Jarett Flaker had a 16-yard touchdown run and quarterback Chase Cleary hit Manny Galarraga for a 25-yard score for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. After a Bulldogs’ field goal in the second period, Thomas Galeckas returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a TD and a 21-3 halftime advantage.

“I saw four defenders on my side of the field and three blockers and I knew I could make one (defender) miss,” Galeckas said. “It was awesome. I’ve never done that before.”

After a scoreless third quarter, the Red Storm ended all doubt with three fourth period scores: an 18-yard Flaker run after a blocked punt by Rylen Schenk, a 12-yard Galeckas run and a 65-yard punt return by Zach Alofs.

“We’ve worked hard all summer and we won because we’ve worked so hard,” said Schenk.

“I feel like it went well tonight, but there are definitely things we have to work on offensively and defensively,” Cleary said.

“I thought the effort was very good,” added Scarborough coach Lance Johnson. “Portland plays very hard, but I think we just had a few too many athletes tonight.”

The Red Storm go to 1-0 Bonny Eagle for a showdown Friday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Last year, Scarborough beat the Scots in the regular season (48-35) and in the Class A South semifinals (61-23).

Cape Elizabeth also debuted with a win under new coach Sean Green, as the Capers beat visiting Mountain Valley, 24-6. The Capers led, 6-0, after one quarter and 18-0 at halftime before tacking on a final score in the fourth period. Matt Laughlin had 226 total yards and three scores. Gannon Stewart passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns, including a 54-yarder to Laughlin in the second quarter. Stewart also ran for 105 yards.

Cape Elizabeth is at 1-0 York Friday night. Last year, the Capers beat the visiting Wildcats, 33-7.

South Portland wasn’t as fortunate, losing in Aaron Filieo’s debut as coach, 30-14, to visiting Deering. The Red Riots trailed, 16-0, at the half, but got on the board in the third quarter on a 25-yard TD pass from Anthony Poole to Connor Dobson. The Rams scored the next two touchdowns, however, and a late 14-yard touchdown throw from Luca Desjardins to Dobson and a two-point conversion pass from Desjardins to Tyler Small was to0-little, too-late.

“I’m really proud of these guys,” Filieo said. “I wasn’t sure what we had as far as fight. But they never gave up. They played hard. We’re just not refined now. Once we clean stuff up and get better, we’ll be there.”

South Portland will try to get in the win column Saturday at 0-1 Cheverus (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The teams didn’t meet in 2018.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough and South Portland’s boys’ soccer teams were each 1-0-1 at press time.

The Red Storm opened with a 1-1 draw at Deering, then they blanked visiting Biddeford, 5-0, Tuesday. Nate Needle had the goal against the Rams. In the win, Danny Travers scored twice, while Needle, Thomas Donahue and Zander Haskell each had one goal. Scarborough is at Thornton Academy Friday and hosts Westbrook Tuesday.

South Portland played Cheverus to a scoreless draw in the opener, a rematch of last year’s playoff encounter, then the Red Riots beat host Windham, 3-1. Alberto Kissaka had two goals and Anthony Perron the other in the victory. South Portland hosts Thornton Academy Tuesday and goes to Sanford Thursday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth started with losses at Greely (3-2) and at home to Yarmouth (1-0). Nick Clifford and Killian Lathrop scored against the Rangers. Against the Clippers, in a rematch of the Capers’ upset win in last year’s semifinal round, Cape Elizabeth goalkeeper Andrew Carroll made six saves. The Capers sought their first win Thursday at home versus Fryeburg Academy. They go to Wells Tuesday of next week.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School began with losses at Temple Academy (5-1) and at home to Vinalhaven (3-2). The Lions welcome Seacoast Christian School Saturday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth opened with a 5-2 home win over Greely, then had its 19-game win streak snapped Tuesday at Yarmouth, 2-1. In the victory, Maggie Cochran had two goals, while Karli Chapin, Olivia Cochran and Penny Haydar also scored. Maggie Cochran had the goal against the Clippers, but the Capers gave up an own goal and a goal on a free kick and couldn’t rally, as they fell to 1-1 on the season.

“We didn’t win or lose anything tonight,” Cape Elizabeth coach Graham Forsyth said. “We need to look ahead. We have 12 more games and we’ll learn from this. Now that it’s over, I expect we’ll bounce back. We need some time to get healthy.”

The Capers are idle until Tuesday when Wells pays a visit.

Two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough opened by defeating visiting Kennebunk (2-0) and Deering (3-0). Ashley Sabatino scored twice in the first victory added two more goals against Deering. Ali Mokriski scored her first varsity goal in that game. The Red Storm were at Biddeford Wednesday, host Thornton Academy Friday and play at Westbrook Tuesday.

South Portland opened with a 5-1 loss at Cheverus, then fell, 3-0, at home to Windham. Hattie Tetzlaff had the goal and goalkeeper Maria Buck made 17 saves against the Stags, in the debut of coach Kevin St. Jarre.

“I liked how we played in the first half, then we ran out of gas,” St. Jarre said. “There’s a lot of heart on this team. There’s leadership I’m proud of.”

Buck made eight saves in the loss to the Eagles. The Red Riots are at Thornton Academy Tuesday and host Sanford Thursday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team took a 2-0 record into Thursday’s home showdown against defending Class A champion Biddeford (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The Red Storm opened with a 3-0 win at Falmouth, as Carrie Timpson scored two goals and Jenna Giguere had the other.

“It was a great game,” Timpson said. “We’re so excited.”

“The girls have worked hard and this is a great confidence booster,” said longtime Red Storm coach Kerry Mariello. “We knew how talented Falmouth is, so to come out with a solid win on the road is great for us.”

Saturday, Scarborough blanked visiting Portland/Deering, 10-0, as Timpson rattled the cage five times and Lili Stone added two goals. Erin Bresnahan, Jillian Cote and Hannah Dobecki also scored. Scarborough is at Sanford Monday and hosts Cheverus Wednesday of next week.

South Portland started with losses at Windham (3-0) and at home to Kennebunk (3-1) and Thornton Academy (2-1). In the loss to the Rams, Lydia Grant scored the Red Riots’ goal. Against the Golden Trojans, Lauren DiBiase had the goal. South Portland was at Noble Thursday, welcomes Gorham Monday and plays at Westbrook Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth has already eclipsed last year’s win total of one by starting this season 2-1, beating visiting Wells (6-1) and after losing at home to Yarmouth (2-1), downing host North Yarmouth Academy (2-1). Against the Warriors, Isabel Berman and Camden Woods each scored a pair of goals and Grace Gray and Haley Hemeon also rattled the cage. In the loss, Berman scored. In the win over the Panthers, Woods and Kaitlin Norrad scored goals. The Capers were at Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday, host Lake Region Friday and go to St. Dom’s Thursday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team started with a three-set home win over Greely, then fell in straight sets (15-25, 23-25, 19-25) at Yarmouth in a Class B state final rematch Monday. Corina Page had 17 assists against the Clippers.

“Mentally, we have to get a little tougher and we have to stop making silly errors,” said Capers coach Sarah Boeckel. “I think we can close the gap (with Yarmouth).”

Cape Elizabeth was at Westbrook Wednesday, hosts Mt. Desert Island Friday and Wells Saturday, then plays at Nokomis Tuesday of next week.

In Class A, Scarborough kicked off its season Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-12) victory at Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm hosted Cheverus Thursday and play at Gorham Tuesday of next week.

South Portland opened with a three-set win over visiting Cheverus, 25-14, 25-5, 25-13, then fell to 1-1 Tuesday with a five-set loss at Gorham. Ashlee Aceto had 22 assists in the victory. The Red Riots hosted Portland Thursday, go to Marshwood Tuesday, then welcome Bonny Eagle Thursday of next week.

Cross country

The cross country season began last week, as Scarborough and South Portland joined Biddeford, Marshwood and Sanford at Falmouth. The Red Storm won the boys’ meet with the Red Riots placing fifth. Individually, Scarborough was paced by runner-up Zach Barry (who completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 49 seconds). South Portland’s top finisher was Nic Borelli (fifth, 17:53). In the girls’ race, won by Falmouth, Scarborough came in third and South Portland placed fourth. Individually, the Red Storm were led by Kayla Werner (third, 19:41) and the Red Riots were paced by Rachel Kingsley (15th, 23:51).

Cape Elizabeth started with a five-team meet at York. The girls were first and were led by individual winner Lila Gaudrault (18:55). The boys’ squad was second to the hosts. Jack Bassett was the top individual (16:33).

Golf

Cape Elizabeth’s golf team was 6-0-1 at press time, tying Freeport (3.5-3.5) and beating Fryeburg Academy (7-0), NYA (6-1), Yarmouth (6-1), Poland (7-0), Yarmouth (5.5-1.5) and York (5.5-1.5).

Scarborough was 2-2, beating Cheverus (8-5) and South Portland (12-1) and losing to Portland (8-5) and Falmouth (10.5-2.5).

South Portland was also 2-2 after losses to Portland (8.5-4.5) and Scarborough (12-1) and wins over Cheverus (9-4) and Falmouth (7-6).

