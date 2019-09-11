YARMOUTH — The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $18.9 million in federal funds to replace four structurally deficient bridges in Yarmouth and Freeport, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced last week.

These bridges, two of which cross over Interstate 295, are each at least 60 years old and bear some of Maine’s heaviest traffic, according to MDOT. In addition to accommodating future traffic needs, the new bridges will also provide greater safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The funding was awarded through the Competitive Highway Bridge Grant Program and the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant Program, according to a press release from Collins’ office.

The bridges slated for replacement are the southbound and northbound bridges over I-295 at Exit 17 in Yarmouth and in Freeport, the Merrill Road Bridge Interchange and the the bridges carrying Routes 125 and 136 over I-295.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: