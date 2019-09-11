Bath
Tues. 9/17 6 p.m. Bath Recreation Commission Rec. Dept.
Wed. 9/18 4 p.m. Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Rec. Dept.
Brunswick
Mon. 9/16 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Mon. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 9/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 9/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 9/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 9/19 4:30 p.m. Brunswick Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Rd.
Thur. 9/19 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Topsham
Tues. 9/17 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 9/19 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Likely tornado, high winds slam South Dakota’s largest city
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Field Hockey: Bonny Eagle can’t get it done vs. Marshwood
-
Nation & World
Tallahassee, Florida, police say a suspect is in custody in the stabbing of multiple victims
-
Nation & World
Scottish court rules Johnson’s suspension of Britain’s Parliament was illegal
-
American Journal
Field Hockey: Gorham inches past Westbrook 2-1