Bath

Tues.  9/17  6 p.m.  Bath Recreation Commission  Rec. Dept.

Wed.  9/18  4 p.m.  Bath Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  Rec. Dept.

Brunswick

Mon.  9/16  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Mon.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  9/17  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  9/18  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  9/18  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  9/19  4:30 p.m.  Brunswick Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Rd.

Thur.  9/19  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Topsham

Tues.  9/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

Thur.  9/19  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  RR

