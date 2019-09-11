NEW HIRES

Samantha Dahmer joined Port Property Management as as its new human resource coordinator.

Dahmer previously worked for Woodland Moving and Warehouse Inc. as director of human resources.

CES announces new hires.

Charles Reeves joined the firm as a senior project manager in the engineering department.

Reeves previously served as public works director for the town of Bar Harbor.

Michael Sauda was hired as a senior project scientist in the environmental divisions.

Sauda previously served as the director of safety management at the University of Maine Systems’ office. He also worked as the radiation safety officer and institutional biosafety officer at UMaine.

Matt Walsh joined Machias Savings Bank as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Walsh spent the last 22 years working at University Credit Union, including serving as the credit union’s president and chief executive officer for the past 13 years.

PROMOTIONS

Jennifer Munroe was promoted to chief operating officer at Port Property Management.

Munroe has worked in the accounting, finance and tenant relations departments over the past 10 years.

