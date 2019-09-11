SCARBOROUGH — Police have charged three individuals in connection with a July 2 incident that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the turf field at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex behind Scarborough High School.

On Sept. 10, police arrested Griffin MacVane, 18, of Windham, and Robert Maynard, 18, of Westbrook. MacVane was charged with aggravated criminal mischief and driving to endanger and Mayhard was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, driving to endanger and violation of condition of release.

A 17-year-old from Windham was issued a juvenile summons in connection to this incident.

The arrests conclude Scarborough Police’s investigation.

“The investigation has been completed on the vandalism to the turf field at the Scarborough High School and the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office,” Detective Sgt. Rick Rouse said in an email.

According to Scarborough Police, the incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, took place around 4:30 a.m. when a motor vehicle entered the field through an unlocked gate drove onto the turf “recklessly and with clear intention to inflict damage.”

The act caused $22,000 in damage.

Police also found damage to a a grassed area near the track and two nearby ditches in the Wentworth School parking lot.

While the field was closed, Town Manager Tom Hall said, sports teams, clinics and camps made alternative arrangements and played at other town facilities, including the school baseball field, Memorial Park and at the middle school.

After $2,500 in repairs to the turf field, it was reopened July 11, but more work, and money is needed, to fully restore the field, which is used by school football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field and field hockey teams, as well as summer soccer leagues.

Improvements at the turf field was already on the town’s horizon when the vandalism occurred. On Sept. 4, the council approved placing a bond question seeking $1.2 million for turf field renovations on the Nov. 5 ballot. The turf field was installed in 2006 and is due to be replaced. According to a request for proposal from the town, “due to the turfs’ age” the town is looking to replace the turf field. There is also an interest to replace the six-lane outdoor track that goes around the field. If the bond request is approved by voters, the goal is to have the field and track replaced by Aug. 1, 2020 and available for use for fall athletics shortly thereafter.

