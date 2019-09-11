Arrests

9/6 at 1:15 a.m. Vallerie Moore, 24, of Greene, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Old Lisbon Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/7 at 10:52 p.m. Shane Bean, 38, of Monument Place, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Monument Place on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 3-8.

Fire calls

9/3 at 3:46 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

9/4 at 4:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Marc Avenue.

9/4 at 5:45 p.m. Structure fire on Crabtree Drive.

9/5 at 2:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Eagles Way.

9/5 at 9:06 p.m. Mutual aid to Bowdoinham.

9/6 at 9:48 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

9/6 at 10:20 a.m. Motor vehicle driven through garage on Coburn Lane.

9/7 at 8:49 a.m. Gas odor on Front Street.

9/7 at 11:41 a.m. Utility problem on Amethyst Drive.

9/8 at 8:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Baxter Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Sept. 3-9.

